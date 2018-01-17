Conklin Girl Recovering From Dog Attack Gets New Room

A two-year-old Conklin girl who was attacked by a dog three months ago received a brand new bedroom from A Room to Heal to help aid her recovery.

"No one ever expects something like this to happen and I know the mom was really just horrified at this happening to her beautiful daughter so just coming in and bringing some joy into their life just means the world to us," said Laurie Abess, A Room to Heal Co-Founder.

On October October 12, 2017, Brooke's mother says she dropped her daughter off at her grandmother's house and was horrified and shocked when she returned a few hours later to find out that a dog bit Brooke's face, arms, and back.

"I didn't know what to do, my heart dropped. I was just going to pick her up like any other day. I had no idea that anything even happened until I got there," said Sara Solian, Brooke's mother.

The next day, Brooke was in surgery which was successful but left a major scar on her left cheek.

"For me it was unbelievable. It's not something that you ever think that could happen to your child and it did and it makes me not want to have her out of my sight ever again," said Solian.

As a result of the traumatic event, Brooke is having a hard time going to bed and an even harder time staying asleep. Her mom says that she constantly wakes up two-to-four times a night with night terrors.

"There's constant screaming, crying for me, or saying no," said Solian. A Room to Heal wanted to fix that problem so they designed a Doc McStuffin themed room. The cartoon character who cares for stuffed animals and toys in her playhouse clinic is Brooke's favorite.

Solian is very thankful for everyone who helped put the room together in an effort to make her daughter's life a little bit easier.