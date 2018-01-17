Brozzetti's Pizza in Johnson City Catches on Fire

Johnson City Emergency Officials say a fire started at Brozzetti's Pizza, located at 72 Baldwin St., in the Village around 3:26 p.m. on Tuesday, January 16. Once on the scene, Authorities say they saw the flames burning through the roof near the chimney of the building.

Fire crews located the fire inside the duct above a pizza oven which extends through the roof into an exhaust fan. By the time officials arrived, the fire had already extended beyond the ductwork and into the framing of the fan. Within 10 minutes, Firefighters brought the flames under control and extra precautions were taken to ensure that the fire had not spread further into the roof.

The restaurant was open for business at the time of the incident but officials are not reporting any injuries. Fire damage was contained the first-floor kitchen area and the roof above.

The exact cause of the fire is still part of an ongoing investigation.