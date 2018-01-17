Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare to Host Information Session for Prospective Employees

Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare will be holding an information session on Thursday, January 18 for those interested in becoming an employee at the new Drug Treatment Facility in Broome County.

The event will be held at the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Potential hires can learn more about the positions available and submit resumes.

Available positions in Broome County include nursing, counseling, administrative, admissions, and maintenance. SBH is also looking for Doctors, Services Directors, Clinical Directors, Nurse Practitioners, Physician Assistants, Counselors, RNs, LPNs, Receptionists, and Property Maintenance Workers.

The facility will be located at the former Broome Developmental Center, Building One, on Glenwood Road in the Town of Dickinson. Services at that location will include inpatient withdrawal and stabilization services.

Broome-Tioga Workforce will be holding a Career Fair at the Broome County Library on Thursday, January 25 where Syracuse Behavioral Healthcare will also be participating with other local employers and organizations.