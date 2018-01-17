Broome Sheriff's Looking for Man Who Violated Probation for Making Meth

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for a 38-year-old man who violated his probation for unlawfully manufacturing methamphetamine.

Matthew Najarian is described as a white male, around 5-feet 9-inches tall, and weighing approximately 155 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair as well.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 778-2296 and all tips will remain confidential.