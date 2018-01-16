Multi-Car Accident in Lisle Halts Traffic

At approximately 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, New York State Police responded to an alleged multi-vehicle accident involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 81 southbound, Lisle.

According to State Police, no injuries were reported but traffic was diverted from the highway to Route 11 in the town of Marathon, causing some delays.

Police and emergency crews were able to clear the vehicles from the highway within hours of the incident, allowing one lane of traffic to begin driving around the scene. But a tractor trailer carrying 5 cars for cargo was unable to be recovered with the rest of the vehicles involved, due to it sliding off of the embankment of the roadway and coming to a stop at the bottom of the hill.

At 5:00 p.m., crews were still working on towing the truck from its location. One State Police officer told Fox 40 the tractor trailer may remain at its current spot for the remainder of the night, until weather cooperates.

State Police are still investigating the accident. Stay with Fox 40, your source for local news, for more updates on this developing story.