Binghamton City Council Swears in Newest Member

After Joseph Mihalko was sworn into the position of Broome County Clerk, January 1, the Binghamton City Council needed to fill the 2nd District seat he left behind. Tuesday, that seat was filled as Sophia Resciniti was sworn in as Councilwoman Resciniti.

Resciniti is a social worker, specializing as the Director of Field Education for Binghamton University, but her primary interest has been in the treatment of trauma and dissociation. She also is a member of the local American Red Cross Disaster Mental Health Team and has assisted after local disasters, such as the Binghamton area flooding and the mass shooting at the American Civic Association.

Resciniti said, with her knowledge as a social worker, she feels she is more than ready to serve her community and District 2.

"Part of what we do, as social workers, is we want to serve... So I think this was just the path of serving in one way or another. And here I am," said Councilwoman Resciniti.

Resciniti said she isn't certain if she will run for City Council election in the future, but she said she is more than content to continue filling the seat and prove to the City that she has what it takes to serve the public and bring her community the voice it deserves.