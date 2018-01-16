Bearcats pleased with early conference start

Despite losing 63-46 to Albany on Monday, the BU women are pleased with their early 2-2 start to America East play. Their first four games have been a four point win over Maine, a two point loss to New Hampshire, a five point win over Hartford, and Monday's 17 point loss to Albany.

Albany, Hartford, New Hampshire, and Maine are currently 1-4 in the conference with BU in fifth. So, the Bearcats are right in the thick of things early on in conference play.

"I like where we are as a program. We'll take this on the chin and then we'll bounce right back on Wednesday to prepare for Stony Brook on Thursday. I think we're in a good place. I like where we are and I think our kids are going to be ready for the next game."

That next game comes on Thursday at home against Stony Brook at 7:00.