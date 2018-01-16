Blaze Pizza Coming to Vestal this Spring

  • Home

VESTAL, N.Y. -

A new restaurant will be coming to the Vestal Parkway this Spring. 

Officials from Blaze Pizza, based in California said the new pizza shop will be located at 3714 Vestal Parkway. In addition to creating your own pizza, they also have salads, and desserts. 

They said its expected to be open sometime in April.