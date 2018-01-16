Safe Harbour Visits Binghamton Rotary For Sex Trafficking Awareness Month

A representative from Safe Harbour visited the Binghamton Rotary Club on Tuesday to raise awareness of sex trafficking in our community for Sex Trafficking Awareness Month.

Quinn Singer, Safe Harbour Supervisor, spoke about the global issue that the Crime Victims Assistance Center is working to combat.

The Safe Harbour program was started by the center in 2016 and supports youth who are victims of human trafficking and sexual exploitation by holding classes and providing counseling.

The program gets referrals from anyone who suspects someone under the age of 21 is in danger.

“Since the program has started in 2016, we’ve had over 300 referrals. We receive referrals for youth who are at risk and youth who are confirmed victims of juvenile sex trafficking. This crime is such a silent crime and is so underreported, and it’s hitting a huge cross section of populations.”

To become a Safe Harbour volunteer, visit their website at www.cvac.us.