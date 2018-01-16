Binghamton University Marks Start To Semester

Despite a January chill, many students were energized to return to Binghamton University for the start of the Spring semester.

Brianna Hawkins is excited to be back for the coursework and to see her friends again.

"I'm really excited for taking Organic Chemistry lab because I've been trying to get into it for three semesters and now I finally have. Also, I'm excited to see my friends because we are from all over New York and I even have a friend from Connecticut."

Other students see this semester as a stepping stone. Joel Amoakohene, a Senior and a Neuroscience major, wants to use this time to prepare for what happens after graduation/

"I'm interested in increasing my extracurricular activities and helping to boost my resume as I get toward the work environment in my last few semesters of college."

One thing these students agree on is that college is a time for growth and it's important to make the most of their time while attending.