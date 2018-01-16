Man Shot After Driving Car Into Trooper Had Similar Run-In 12 Years Ago

The Glen Aubrey man shot after police say he struck a state trooper following a pursuit on Binghamton's south side was also arrested 12 years ago for a similar incident in Chenango County.

According to court documents, in May 2006 James Giacalone was found operating a stolen vehicle in Bainbridge. Police reports say a trooper on patrol pulled into the Bob's Diner parking lot behind Giacalone. Documents say when the trooper asked for his license, Giacalone drove away, prompting a police pursuit on to State Highway 206. Police say Giacalone was driving while impaired on crack cocaine and swerved over the center line, striking an oncoming trooper car head on.

Giacalone fled on foot into the Susquehanna River, where he was caught and taken into custody. He was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal possession of stolen property and sent to Chenango County Jail. A statement filed by the Chenango County District Attorney says Giacalone also had a prior felony arrest of burglary in Broome County in 2003.

Giacalone is facing two counts of attempted murder following the January 2nd incident. Police say he was pursued into a parking lot on Conklin Avenue and accelerated forward, striking a trooper who was on foot. That trooper fired his handgun, hitting Giacalone in the face. The trooper was treated for minor injuries at Wilson Hospital and released, while Giacalone was airlifted to Geisinger Medical Center and then transferred back into police custody.