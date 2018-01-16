EJ Apartments Welcoming Seniors In March, Construction In Final Phase

Construction is in its final phase at the new EJ Apartments, welcoming residents 55 and up as soon as March.

The building on Clinton Street in Binghamton was originally home to the Endicott Johnson Medical Clinic and is being converted into senior living spaces.

All 20 apartments come equipped with air conditioning, brand new appliances, and energy efficient heating systems.

Each room contains emergency call systems, dispatching an ambulance in the case of an emergency.

Jerry Willard, Executive Director of First Ward Action Council, said there’s a need in the community for senior living facilities.

“We have an aging population in Broome County. We have a lot of seniors. They reach a certain age and it becomes difficult for them to maintain their own homes. A project or building like EJ Apartments is an excellent alternative.”

The building is located right in front of a bus stop and isn’t too far away from convenience stores and grocery stores.

Willard is thrilled that the Action Council was able to breath new life into a building left vacant for years.

“Sometimes we do build new structures, but in this case, we’re saving this building. We have new apartments in an older building and an older shell. You put those two things together and it turns out to be really nice.”

Rent includes heat and is $472 per month for a one bedroom, and $593 per month for a two bedroom.

One-person households must have a total income of less than $27,600, and two-person households must have a total income of less than $31,560.

To apply, call the First Ward Action Council at 607-772-2850.