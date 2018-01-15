Bearcats roll past Albany for first conference win

VESTAL, N.Y. - Binghamton men's basketball (10-9, 1-3 America East) used a 24-8 second-half run to pull away and then made 10-of-10 free throws in the final 1:16 to seal a 79-66 win over visiting Albany (14-6, 2-3 AE) Monday night in front of 3,434 fans at Dr. Bai Lee Court at the Events Center.



The win snapped a string of 14 straight Great Danes wins in the head-to-head series and gave the Bearcats their first conference win of the season.



Senior forward Willie Rodriguez scored 11 of his game-high 20 points during the big run, which spanned six minutes midway through the second half. The Bearcats stretched a 35-33 lead to 59-41 by hitting 6-of-9 shots, including four three-pointers.



After holding a 29-28 halftime lead, BU shot 58 percent in the second half and converted 24-of-29 free throws (83%) to put 50 points on the board.



The Bearcats managed foul trouble from their three starting big men (Bruce, Ahearn, Rodriguez) - each of whom wound up with four - and outrebounded an Albany team that is strong in the frontcourt. Binghamton improved to 9-0 this season when outrebounding its opponent.



Rodriguez hit 6-of-8 field goals and made 6-of-7 free throws to reach the 20-point mark for the third time this season and 18th time in his career. He tallied 14 of those points in the decisive second half.



Junior guard Timmy Rose scored 13 points, junior guard J.C. Show scored 11 second-half points and sophomore guard Fard Muhammad added 10 points to give the Bearcats four players in double figures.



Binghamton led by as many as 18 points before settling on the final 13-point margin. It was BU's first win over Albany since Feb. 3, 2010 (78-73 home win).



The Bearcats next play at Stony Brook on Thursday night.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)