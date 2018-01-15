Dozens Participate in Martin Luther King Jr. Walk, Followed by Memorial Celebration and Service

Despite the cold weather, dozens of people walked in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday night from downtown Binghamton to Salvation Temple Church on Main Street.

Following the walk, a memorial celebration and service was held at Salvation Temple Church, hosted by the Broome County Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission. The theme for the celebration and service was "King: His Voice, His Teachings, His Love for Humanity."

The event included several performances from dances, to a choir song, to a solo, followed by a children's march. The celebration and service concluded with a closing prayer.