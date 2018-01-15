Dozens Participate in Martin Luther King Jr. Walk, Followed by Memorial Celebration and Service

Winter Weather ADVISORY in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Chemung, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Madison, NY
Otsego, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Flood ADVISORY in effect for:
Tioga, NY
