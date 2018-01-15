Over 70 Volunteers Participate in United Way of Broome County's Day of Service

Over 70 volunteers came out to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. by giving back to their community on Monday for the United Way’s ‘Day of Service’.

At several locations across Broome County, members of the United Way of Broome County and additional organizations connected with children, senior citizens, and community leaders.

One organization, the Emerging Leaders Society, helped organize exhibits and rooms in the Roberson Museum, in addition to taking down Christmas decorations and cleaning the facility.

Desiree Ford, co chair of the Emerging Leaders Society, said that the work they did was appreciated by staff at the museum.

“I think we’re definitely alleviating some of the services. They can put their focus on other things like preparing for the summer activities and stuff.”

At the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier, members of Binghamton University’s Lambda Theta Alpha Society played games with children, made arts and crafts, and lead scavenger hunts.

Stefanie Reyes, a student and member of the society, said that Dr. King’s message of giving should be remembered everyday.

“I think it’s important to volunteer any day regardless of what day it is, but especially today since Martin Luther King was such a revolutionary in his time and did so much for our community, especially people of color. It’s important to give back.”

The service initiatives lasted from 10:30am to 1:00pm and were held at the Discovery Center of the Southern Tier, Center for Technology and Innovation, Roberson Museum and Science Center, Tri-Cities Opera, Broome County Senior Center, Good Shepherd Village, and Johnson City Senior Center.

Joni Kaiser, Giving Initiatives Manager for the Broome County United Way, said she was impressed with the turnout for this year’s Day of Service.

“I think it highlights the tremendous amount of volunteerism that Americans give back. So when people retire or on the other end when they’re just learning about a community they can be connected somehow to some volunteer options for them.”

Kaiser said giving back is becoming more important.