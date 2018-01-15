Fatal Crash In Susquehanna County Claims Life Of Binghamton Man

A 21-year-old man from Binghamton is dead after his car drove over the median on I-81 on Sunday. Pennsylvania police say the crash happened shortly after 3pm in Susquehanna County.

According to police, Tyler Lewis was driving in the northbound lane when his car went off the road and over the median into the southbound traffic. A car in the southbound lane struck the driver's side of Lewis's vehicle. A third car struck the second car. Lewis suffered fatal injuries and the driver of the second car sustained minor injuries.