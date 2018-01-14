Sunday high school hockey matchups

Broome County High School Hockey Association (BCHSHA) had three games in action on the ice, Sunday, celebrating players and their families for 'Senior Night' at the SUNY Broome Ice Center.

Taking the rink first, the Maine-Endwell Spartans faced off against the Chenango Valley Warriors.

Although Spartans' Brendan Tennant gave M-E their first goal of the night (12:29) in period one, it was the Warriors that proved to be too strong to stop. Riley Botting scored the go-ahead goal in the second period (2:51), with an assist by Alek Conrad, making the final score 3-2, Warriors winning.

The second matchup for Senior night saw top ranked Elmira-Horseheads go head-to-head against second ranked Binghamton.

The Patriots jumped onto the scoreboard in the first, as Logan Ulmer cleaned up a deflected shot by Express' goalie, Rob Wise, giving Binghamton the 1-0 lead. But as the game entered into the second period, the Express went full-board scoring 4 goals and earning them the win, 6-3 over the Patriots.

The final game of the night matched up the Johnson City Wildcats and the Chenango Forks Blue Devils.

Withing minutes of the whistle, Forks' captain, Kieran Horton, capped off the first on-goal drive with an unassisted shot (15:30), giving the one score lead to the Blue Devils. At the middle of the first period (8:21), the Wildcats ties things up, John Calabrese powered a shot that was deflected by a Blue Devils player into an own goal. Back and forth the Blue Devils and Wildcats went, eventually leading to an overtime shootout. Forks went 1-5 in OT, but JC's Cody Malyask and Logan Culver were able to make their shots count. Wildcats overcome the Blue Devils 8-7.