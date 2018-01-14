Annual MLK Day 5K Held in Vestal

Runners laced up their shoes in Vestal today.

The third annual Martin Luther King, Jr. 5K run was held at the Vestal Coal House this morning. Proceeds from the race benefit the Vestal Central Athletic Club, promoting youth development and community sports.

Adara Alston, a runner, says that the 5K run is about more than just staying in shape.

A race like this, it's not only good because you come out and stay in shape when you run a 5K, but also you support, and show support for all that this great man has done.

Runners also submitted inspirational quotes for two cash prizes.