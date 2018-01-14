NYS DMV Urges Car Owners to Check Air Bags

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles is urging car owners to see if they've been affected by the latest airbag recalls. Toyota and Honda both announced that they're adding more than one million cars in the United States to the recall list.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Takata airbags can explode when deployed which may cause serious injury or even death. The latest recall brings the total number of affected airbags to between 65 and 70 million.

Toyota said it would notify all known owners of the involved vehicles by first class mail by early March.Toyota and Lexus dealers will replace either the front passenger airbag inflator or the front passenger airbag assembly at no cost to customers. Honda too announced it was recalling approximately 465,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S.

Those who are unsure if their vehicle is part of the recall can here and enter their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) to check whether their vehicle has any outstanding safety recalls.