Binghamton Bulldogs win 9th straight, 168-126 over Pottstown

The Binghamton Bulldogs welcomed the visiting Pottstown, P.A., Flames, Saturday, with a decisive 168-126 victory at Seton Catholic Central's gymnasium.

In American Basketball Association (ABA) fashion, Bulldogs' Jimmy Gray led the way with 33 points on the night, as Kyrie Sutton chipped in a double-double of 28 points and 10 rebounds to give Binghamton their ninth victory in a row (10-2).

Throughout the season, Kyrie Sutton has led the Bulldogs with an average of 27.8 points per game (ppg), his teammate, Gray, 6 points higher than his teammate Gray.

As a whole, the Bulldogs efforts on the board has afforded them an average of 135 ppg, and their only two losses have come by less than a 4 point difference.

Binghamton Bulldogs currently sit second in the North East standings (8-2 in conference play), and will travel to Rochester to face the Roc City Ravens, Saturday, January 20. The Ravens are one of the two teams that have defeated the Bulldogs, earlier in the 2017-18 season.

For Bulldogs tickets and schedule information click here for more details.