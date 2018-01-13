BU men fall to 0-3 in America East play

Hartford blitzed Binghamton men's basketball with 18 three-pointers and 61 percent shooting and the Hawks (10-8, 3-1 America East) pinned a 97-65 loss on the Bearcats (9-9, 0-3 AE) Saturday afternoon at Chase Arena.



The Bearcats trailed 21-16 midway through the first half but were outscored 35-15 the rest of the period as Hartford caught fire from beyond the arc to build a 26-point halftime cushion. The Hawks hit 11-of-15 threes in the first half, including 6-of-6 from Travis Weatherington, who wound up with a game-high 34 points.



Junior guard J.C. Show led BU with 11 points. Junior center Thomas Bruce added 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting.



"We ran into a buzzsaw today," head coach Tommy Dempsey said. "Hartford shot us out of our zone and they played outstanding all game. You have to take your hat off to them ... sometimes that happens."



Down 56-30 at half, BU upped its own shooting percentage in the second half (50%) but the Hawks drained seven more long distance shots and wound up shooting a remarkable 78 percent from beyond the arc (18-of-23).



On a short turnaround, the Bearcats will host Albany at 7 p.m. Monday at the Events Center.

Courtesy: BU Athletics Department