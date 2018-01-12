Disaster strikes Devils in third period

ROCHESTER, NY – The Binghamton Devils gave up four third-period goals in a 5-2 loss at Blue Cross Arena to the Rochester Americans on Friday night.

After the Devils couldn’t convert on several great chances in the first period, Rochester took advantage of a two-man advantage to take a 1-0 lead. Rochester’s C.J. Smith took a pass across the top of the crease and beat goaltender Ken Appleby by the left leg pad for the one goal lead. The tally was Smith’s 12th of the year with assists from Seth Griffith and Stuart Percy and tied him for the team lead in goals. Binghamton trailed Rochester 1-0 after 20 minutes while also being outshot, 8-7.

The Devils evened up the score in the second period after a scramble in front of Rochester’s net on a Jacob MacDonald shot. Rooney was denied on the rebound by Adam Wilcox but Nick Lappin punched home his team-leading 14th of the year to tie the game. Lappin’s goal came just 4:40 into the middle period with assists from Rooney and MacDonald. The game was tied heading into the third period with Rochester leading in shots, 20-14.

Kevin Porter started the scoring in the third period for the Americans to take a 2-1 lead. Binghamton gave the puck away in the defensive zone and Seth Griffith found Porter who beat Appleby for his ninth of the year at 4:51 of the third.

Just under four minutes later, the Americans took a two-goal lead off the stick of Nick Baptiste. After a save by Wilcox, Baptiste converted on a turnaround shot for his seventh of the year to give Rochester the 3-1 lead. Assists on Baptiste’s goal were given to Kyle Criscuolo and Wilcox on the save.

Binghamton’s Kevin Rooney pulled the Devils back within a goal later in the third. Josh Jacobs started the play jumping in the neutral zone to grab the puck and start a four-on-two rush in the offensive zone. Jacobs fed Rooney who released a quick shot and beat Wilcox for his seventh of the year at 11:49 with the lone assist to Jacobs.

The Amerks added two more goals late in the game for for three-goal win. Criscuolo tallied a goal of his own at 14:33 for his ninth of the year and a 4-2 lead and Griffith scored his sixth at 16:14 for the 5-2 lead. Appleby stopped 27 of 32 in the loss while Wilcox put away 18 of 20 in the win.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Devils)