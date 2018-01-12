Section IV Athletes honored on All-State Football Teams

Last week, Section IV cleaned up in the All-State Football Teams for Classes B, C, and D. Several student-athletes were honored Friday by the New York State Sports Writers in Classes AA and A as well.

Class AA:

Second Team:

Dan Fedor (Elmira) - OL

Sixth Team:

Airihk Ashley (Elmira) - RB

Colbie Young (Binghamton) - OE

Jason Rodriguez (Corning) - DB

Honorable Mention:

Dan Crowley (Binghamton) - QB

Nick Zikuski (Binghamton) - Lineman

Class A:

Fourth Team:

Devon Hogan (Union-Endicott) - QB

Matt Armstrong (Union-Endicott) - DL

Fifth Team:

Brandon Taylor (Vestal) - DL

Honorable Mention:

Ladarius Thompson (Johnson City) - RB

Matt Thrasher (Vestal) - RB

Max Barr (Vestal) Linebacker

Mason Mabee (Vestal) - PK/P