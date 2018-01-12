  • Home

Section IV Athletes honored on All-State Football Teams

Last week, Section IV cleaned up in the All-State Football Teams for Classes B, C, and D.  Several student-athletes were honored Friday by the New York State Sports Writers in Classes AA and A as well.

Class AA:

Second Team:
Dan Fedor (Elmira) - OL

Sixth Team:
Airihk Ashley (Elmira) - RB
Colbie Young (Binghamton) - OE
Jason Rodriguez (Corning) - DB

Honorable Mention:
Dan Crowley (Binghamton) - QB
Nick Zikuski (Binghamton) - Lineman

Class A:

Fourth Team:
Devon Hogan (Union-Endicott) - QB
Matt Armstrong (Union-Endicott) - DL

Fifth Team:
Brandon Taylor (Vestal) - DL

Honorable Mention:
Ladarius Thompson (Johnson City) - RB
Matt Thrasher (Vestal) - RB
Max Barr (Vestal) Linebacker
Mason Mabee (Vestal) - PK/P