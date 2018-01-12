Tough test ahead at home for Bearcats

After a ten point lead became a two point loss to New Hampshire on Wednesday, the BU women now face even tougher tasks ahead in conference play. In Wednesday's loss, the Bearcats turned the ball over 14 times and gave up 22 Wildcats offensive rebounds.

Next up: the Hartford Hawks. The Hawks are 11-5 overall, the Bearcats 10-5. In conference though, the Hawks are 3-0 compared to BU's 1-1. By overall record, these two teams are top four in the conference early on in conference play and Head Coach Linda Cimino knows that Saturday won't be a walk in the park.

"Wow. Hartford's a great team. They press, they trap, the lead the league in steals. So, we need to take care of the basketball," Cimino said. "We'll probably have the scout team practice fouling us a lot on offense and really coming hard at us with pressure so that we can used to being strong with the basketball. But, Hartford's good. It would have definitely been better going into Saturday with [Wednesday's] win under our belt but now we've got to really take care of the ball and have our work cut out for us Saturday."

The Bearcats host Hartford at 4:00 on Saturday at the Events Center.