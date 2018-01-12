Dog Shelter Looks For Home For Their Longest Current Resident

It can be hard to resist cute puppies at the shelter, but sometimes dogs get overlooked. That's what is happening to Mallory, a 4 year old pit bull mix at the Broome County Dog Shelter and workers are trying to do something about it.

"I just want her to be happy and finally have a family of her own," says Laura Montelione, a shelter volunteer.

Mallory came to the shelter in May and has become a favorite around the office.

You can't look at that face and ever be upset or sad.

Mallory, a 4-year-old pit bull mix has been waiting to be adopted since May 2017.

Rescued when she was found wandering in a Fenton trailer park, Mallory has seen 106 other dogs go home with new families in her time at the shelter. And she's still there. Volunteers say it takes the right person. Mallory is going blind.

"She has a degenerative retina disease," says Montelione.

Workers realize that could be a challenge, but say Mallory has so much to offer.

"She loves to cuddle and to snuggle and just be around people," says Montelione.

Workers describe her as "goofy" and a "love bug." She loves to play fetch, likes her back rubs, and has a grin on her face almost all the time. She just wants attention and she's gotten some. Broome County Executive Jason Garnar even tweeted about her.

"I've met a lot of dogs and she's something special," says Montelione.

Shelter workers say it will be hard to see a member of the family go, but are hopeful the right person will come along and see what they do. A dog with a whole lot of heart, and a lot of love to give.

The shelter says Mallory would do best in a home where she's the only pet. Her eyesight makes it hard for her to read other dogs' body language, so she sees them as a threat. Montelione says she's great with kids.



If interested, Mallory can be visited at the Broome County Dog Shelter on Cutler Pond Road during normal business hours. The shelter is open between 10am and 4:30pm Monday through Friday.