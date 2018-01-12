Binghamton Man Indicted on Six Felony Charges for Attempted Murder

A Broome County Grand Jury handed up an indictment of a Binghamton man for attempted murder, assault, strangulation, sexual abuse, and unlawful imprisonment felony counts.

36-year-old Mike Rivera Jr., allegedly stabbed a female victim multiple times on Berlin Street in the City of Binghamton on December 18, 2017. He was arrested on Floral Avenue in Binghamton and taken to the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility.

He was originally charged with one count of attempted murder and one count of unlawful imprisonment.

Rivera Jr.'s Charges