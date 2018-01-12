Suspects Wanted for Breaking Restaurant's Window in Binghamton

The Binghamton Police Department is investigating a criminal mischief incident that occurred at the Asian Kitchen on January 1, around 5:50 p.m.

Surveillance footage shows two suspects breaking a window to the entry door of the business located at 141 Clinton Street in Binghamton.

Authorities are working to identify the suspects and are asking anyone with information to call the BPD at 772-7080. The case number is 2018-83.

You can watch the surveillance video below: