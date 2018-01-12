A Chorus Line Valentine's Day Giveaway

We're sending one lucky winner to see A Chorus Line at the Broome County Forum on Wednesday, February 14th, at 07:30 PM as well as dinner at Cacciatore's.

A CHORUS LINE is musical theatre in its most pure form! Its celebration and true-to-life depiction of performers and their struggle to achieve greatness on the Broadway stage has earned the show unanimous praise as one of the true masterpieces of live theater. The iconographic stories, simultaneously touching, funny and inspiring, will haunt you long after you leave the theater. A CHORUS LINE, with its powerful true life stories, is what "American Idol", "So You Think You Can Dance", and "The Voice"can only aspire to be - gripping live theater with world famous songs, choreography that’s become part of our popular culture, and imagery that can only be epitomized as “One Singular Sensation” which is A CHORUS LINE.

Cacciatore's is a family owned Italian-American Restaurant in Johnson City. Their friendly staff takes pride in providing every guest a relaxed and enjoyable dining experience. Their menu offers 'made from scratch' classic Italian and American cuisine with a nice selection of Certified Black Angus entrees and several signature dishes that you won't find anywhere else. You will receive $50 toward your romantic dinner.

