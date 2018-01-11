Community Holds Annual Vigil for Missing Binghamton Woman

Dozens of community members came together to hold a candlelight vigil for Bambi Madden, a Binghamton woman who disappeared without a trace 12 years ago.

"I'm hoping she comes home, I miss her a lot," said Jackie Fiske, Bambi Madden's Sister. "I love you Bambi, I hope you come home."

The 34-year-old wife and mother of three left her home on foot around 11:00 p.m. on January 11, 2006 and hasn't been seen or heard from since, according to Police. They have continued to search but the case remains open. Every year Madden's family, including her sister, son, and parents hold this vigil in order to keep their spirits up for the chance that she one days returns.

"We put our head on the pillow tonight, most of us know where our loved ones are but for this family, every night, when they go to sleep, they know that they have no idea where their Bambi is," said Debrah Wilson, Comfort Ministry Pastor.

Bambi's family hopes this annual tradition will keep her name in the public and lead someone to find her.

"I just wish you would come home Bambi, we just need closure," said Fiske.

In February 2016, Binghamton Councilman Giovanni Scaringi signed legislation making January 11 officially known as "Bambi Madden Day" throughout the City.