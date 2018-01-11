Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder Announces Run for Re-Election

Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder announced his decision to run for re-election on Thursday evening in front of around 100 of his friends, family, and political supporters.

"I'm still young at heart, full of energy, and I have a wonderful agency to work with," said Harder. "I have a great staff and I feel like I can still benefit the taxpayers of Broome County."

Republican #Broome County Sheriff Dave Harder officially announces his decision to run for a 6th term. @wicztv pic.twitter.com/w5qIQWwj1g — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) January 11, 2018

His official announcement of intent to run kicked off his 2018 campaign as he seeks his 6th term.

"I hope the public will stay on my side with the most experience and the things we've done throughout our 10 or 20 years," said Harder.

During his speech, he made note of the various improvements he's made to the Broome County Sheriff's Office since he took over in 1998. He has since won the election in 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014. Harder says utilizing social media to solve crimes, share safety tips, and successfully apprehend fugitives, as well as creating the online Animal Abuser Registry make the Sheriff's Office more efficient.

He also received a very important vote of support from Republican State Senator Fred Akshar

"Team Akshar and I are supporting Dave Harder in his re-election effort for Sheriff. Sheriff, you have my unwavering commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that you remain the Broome County Sheriff," said Akshar.

The State Senator's endorsement is big for Harder who will have to beat Republican challenger Jason Ellis in a September primary if he wishes to win again. On November 11, the former Chief Investigator under District Attorney Steve Cornwell, announced his decision to run for the position as well.

In a statement, Ellis said he that Harder was not going to run for another term but is looking forward to the election.

His public statement was a key factor in my decision to run for Sheriff. Now he has reversed course and we will face off in a September primary. I am eager for this challenge and look forward to a spirited exchange of ideas regarding how the Sheriff's Office can serve the people of Broome County most effectively and in a fiscally responsible manner. — Jason Ellis, Broome County Sheriff Republican Candidate

Before becoming the Sheriff, Harder spent over 25 years in the Office as a Sheriff's Detective.