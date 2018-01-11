Limiting offensive rebounds becomes the focus for BU

Winning a basketball game requires scoring more points than your opponent. Pretty cut and dry. To do that, you have to make the most of your team's chances and limit the chances of the other team. That's where the BU women struggled on Wednesday night.

The Bearcats lost to New Hampshire 63-61 at home and a big part of that was the difference in rebounding. The Bearcats were out-rebounded by the Wildcats 49-34 but the even bigger discrepancy came in offensive rebounds. BU pulled down ten boards on the offensive end, not bad... but the Wildcats pulled down 22. That hurts. It's bad enough giving a team a second chance at scoring, but to give them a third, fourth, fifth, maybe a sixth try? That makes winning tough.

Limiting the multiple scoring chance possessions will become a key focus the rest of this week at practice.

"I definitely think it was a lot of mixed box outs," said senior forward Alyssa James. "We box out ten more times, we win the game."

"It's a matter of heart, effort, intensity, and desire to want that ball. Rebounding is all desire," said Head Coach Linda Cimino. "We'll talk about it [Thursday] but [New Hampshire] wanted the ball more. It's about desire. I talked to them about we got to box out, we've got to rebound. You can't give up 22 offensive rebounds and think we're going to win a basketball game."

The Bearcats get back at it at home on Saturday as they host Hartford at 4:00.