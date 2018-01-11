Bearcats look to recover on Saturday

After a promising 9-6 showing in the non-conference schedule the BU men have stumbled a bit to open America East play. After a 76-73 loss at home to Maine on Saturday, the Bearcats lost to New Hampshire on the road on Wednesday 71-67. They've been in both games and had chances in both to come away with a win, but one possession here or there turned the tables against them.

"It's disappointing to be 0-2 but it's such a fine line. The difference between being 2-0 and 0-2 is so small," Dempsey said. "We lose two really tight games. I was thinking about this today, if we win those two tight games everyone's all smiles talking about a team off to the best start in school history, you lose those games basically by a possession and now all of a sudden you're not very good. I don't believe that. I think it was two close games that didn't go our way. It's the same group that a month ago won seven straight. We're very capable and I think we have a lot of faith we're going to get it going and have a good year."

At the same time, one can't help but remember last year's team which started 9-6 through the non-conference schedule and then lost the first five conference games and finish 3-13 in America East play. So, certainly a conference sooner rather than later is ideal.

"I don't know that there's a magic formula. You're going to play a lot of close games and you just have to start winning games," Dempsey said. "It's not like we're a team anymore where we haven't won close games or beat good teams. We're past that point. I think the 0-2 start is somewhat coincidental. I don't think it's a sign of things to come. I just think it's two hard fought games that didn't go our way and now we turn our focus to Saturday and try to get to 1-2 and go from there."

The Bearcats look to right the ship and move to 1-2 on Saturday as the travel to Hartford for a 2:00 tipoff.