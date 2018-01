Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect in Vestal

The Vestal Police Department is looking for a suspect after an armed robbery occurred at K&K's The Old Teahouse, on Wednesday.

Officials said two employees were closing up shop when a male entered the store and showed them a black handgun. Police said he left with an undisclosed amount of cash, and was last seen running behind the plaza on Bunn Hill Rd.

Police said the suspect is described as a 5'8"-5'10" tall male, with a stocky build and a darker complexion. They said he was last seen wearing darker colored pants, a jacket, and a hooded sweatshirt.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact the Vestal Police Department at (607) 754-2477.