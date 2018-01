Broome Sheriff's Office Warning Residents of Flooding

Broome County Sheriff, David Harder is warning area residents of potentially dangerous situations-- including flooding.

Sheriff Harder said with the warmer temperatures and rain in the next few days, rivers and waterways can be very dangerous and minor flooding is expected. Officials said ice jams and snow packs will start to break up and will cause the river currents to flow quickly.

Officials are encouraging residents to stay away from rivers and to not let kids play near river banks. Harder said the Sheriff's Office will be keep their eye on the waterways.