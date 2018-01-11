Lesko Financial: New Year's Financial Resolutions

Bryanna: Do your financial New Year’s resolutions feel like a long, uphill climb? Greg Lesko of Lesko Financial has a way to help.

Greg: Eight out of ten Americans made money resolutions this year… and number one is “saving more.” But, like those on diet and exercise, many resolutions are destined to fall by the wayside-- and how could they not? Advice from financial experts seems bland and repetitive: pay down debt, build an emergency fund, save for retirement. Not that these are bad, but buying that ultra-high definition TV is so much more fun. Now researchers say a sense of enjoyment may be just what’s needed. Studies on how people get better at saving say putting aside money for something you’re passionate about is a good way to get into the savings habit.

Bryanna: Does that include an expensive outfit or tropical vacation?

Greg: Researchers say anything that motivates someone to save instead of spending can become a worthy goal. It registers as a “win” that makes them feel successful and builds momentum. People with a regular savings habit are four times more likely to be financially healthy; studies confirm this habit is more important than income, age, or other factors.

Bryanna: How should someone start?

Greg: Get excited about something and set up an automatic savings plan with your bank. Try saving for one goal at a time even if it’s a little at a time.

When you get there, enjoy your success, then repeat. Use that momentum to increase savings and put additional money aside to reduce debt and fund retirement. In the meantime, you’ll have a money cushion which will also help you weather emergencies.