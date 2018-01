Conklin Man Wins Mirabito's “Gas for a Year” Contest

A Conklin man is the winner of Mirabito’s “Gas for a Year” contest, walking away with a gas card good for $60 a week.

Tom Bates has been driving around the area with three of the Mirabito stickers on his Ford Ranger.

One day several months ago, the retiree was spotted by a Mirabito employee and added to the “Gas for a Year” contest, never expecting to win.

“About two weeks ago Kevin calls me up and says ‘Hey, you won free gas for a year!’ ‘Oh wow, cool! I can use that.’ I’ve never won anything for years. Always wished.”

The contest began last summer and over 100 Mirabito locations participate across eight states.

The grand prize gas card has a value of $3,120.