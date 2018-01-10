Police Investigating Shots Fired in Johnson City

Police are investigating shots fired on Broad St. in Johnson City.

Neighbors in the area say they heard two shots fired. The Johnson City Police Department and the Broome County Sheriff's Office are on scene investigating. Officials said there are no reports of injuries, and are searching the area between the 50 and 60 Block of Broad St.

A pair of officers are searching the driveway of 52 Broad Street. pic.twitter.com/hZ2XkjJXGa — Jonathan Gordon (@JGordonWICZ) January 11, 2018

