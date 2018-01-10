Police Investigating Shots Fired in Johnson City

Flood WATCH in effect for:
Bradford, PA
Broome, NY
Chemung, NY
Chenango, NY
Cortland, NY
Delaware, NY
Madison, NY
Northern Cayuga, NY
Otsego, NY
Southern Cayuga, NY
Susquehanna, PA
Tioga, NY
Tompkins, NY
Winter Storm WATCH in effect for:
Madison, NY
Northern Cayuga, NY
Southern Cayuga, NY
Police Investigating Shots Fired in Johnson CityPosted: Updated:
Most Popular Videos
-
New Thai Restaurant Adds To Johnson City's Redevelopment
-
Four Recognized for Saving Man's Life With CPR in Afton
-
Lion Cub Finds New Home In Harpursville
-
Monday's High School Roundup
-
Walton High School Student Dies Suddenly
-
Four Recognized for Saving Man's Life With CPR in Afton
-
Former BAE Site One Step Closer To New Life
-
Tuesday's High School Roundup
-
Trial Wraps Up For Man Accused Of Racially Motivated Shooting
-
Section IV remains well represented in Girls State Rankings
-