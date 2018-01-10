Devils woes continue in loss to Crunch

BINGHAMTON, NY – Ben Thomson scored the lone goal for the Binghamton Devils as the Syracuse Crunch scored two third-period goals in a 4-1 victory in front of 3,673 fans at Floyd L. Maines Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday night.

After no scoring in the opening period, Michael Bournival took a deflection off his face to put the Crunch up 1-0. The shot came from Jamie McBain at the point that was deflected and went off the mouth of Bournival and in for the 1-0 lead. The goal was Bournival’s 11th of the year from Erik Condra and McBain just 0:49 into the second frame.

Adam Erne put on a great move around the Devils defense for a 2-0 lead 6:07 into the period. Erne skated down the right side and cut back across the crease to beat goaltender Eddie Lack on the right side for his 11th of the year with helpers from Bournival and Reid McNeill. Bournival’s assist was his second point of the night.

Binghamton responded later in the second as Ben Thomson notched his third goal of the year off a great pass from Brandon Baddock. Baddock took the puck into the offensive zone and fed Thomson on the left wing side who sent a snap shot by goaltender Connor Ingram to pull the Devils back within one. Thomson’s goal was assisted by Baddock and Josh Jacobs at 13:27 of the second period and Binghamton trailed 2-1 after 40 minutes despite leading in shots, 22-13.

After two big saves by Ingram to start the third period, Syracuse scored two goals in a span of 2:37 to take a 4-1 lead. McBain tallied his fifth goal of the year after a drop pass by Mitchell Stephens just 1:06 into the third. Kevin Lynch then beat Lack on a pass from Erne while shorthanded to put the Crunch up 4-1. The goal was Lynch’s ninth of the year with the only assist going to Erne and the score held up as the final.

Lack stopped 12 of 16 in the loss while Ingram denied 34 of 35 in the victory.

(Courtesy: Binghamton Devils)