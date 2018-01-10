Bearcats fall to 0-2 in AEast after loss to UNH

DURHAM, N.H. - Senior forward Willie Rodriguez scored a season-high 23 points and Binghamton men's basketball held host New Hampshire (6-11, 2-1 America East) to five second field goals but the Wildcats made 22-of-25 free throws and held off the Bearcats (9-8, 0-2 AE) 71-67 Wednesday night at Lundholm Gym.



New Hampshire used a plus 20 advantage on the glass and 15-of-18 second-half foul shooting to claim its eighth straight win over BU.



The Bearcats never led in the game but pulled to within three, 67-64, on a three-pointer by junior guard J.C. Show with 55 seconds left. After two UNH free throws on the other end, Rodriguez sank a pair to again bring BU to within three, 69-66 with seven seconds left. But on the ensuing Binghamton foul, the hosts sealed it with two more makes at the line.



New Hampshire made 8-of-8 foul shots in the final 2:17 to compensate for going without a field goal for the final 7:33. The Wildcats made just 5-for-26 (19%) after shooting 55% in the first half. But UNH got a combined 31 points and 30 rebounds from Tanner Leissner and Iba Camara and held a commanding 46-26 rebound advantage.



Binghamton's second-half rally was slowed by 1-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc.



Rodriguez was a force throughout, converting 8-of-11 field goals. Junior guard Timmy Rose had 14 points and Show added 12 points and seven rebounds.



The Bearcats continue their busy stretch of three-games-in-six-days with an away game at Hartford on Saturday afternoon.

(Courtesy: BU Athletics)