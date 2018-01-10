New Business Development Center Opens in Dickinson

The Agency hosted the official grand opening of Broome County's newest economic and business development center in the Town of Dickinson. FIVE South College Drive is the new home to The Agency, the Alliance for Manufacturing and Technology, the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce, the National Development Council, the New York Business Development Corporation, and Visions Federal Credit Union.

"FIVE South College Drive is going to enhance our efforts to drive economic growth in Broome County," said Kevin McLaughlin, The Agency Executive Director.

The two-story, 17,500 square foot building cost $4,350,000 and was fully funded through the New York Economic Development Assistance Program grant which was secured by the late Senator Tom Libous. A dedication to the late Senator was made in the naming of the "Senator Thomas W. Libous Community Room," a shared meeting space on the building's first floor.

The purpose of the building is to co-locate companies and economic development organizations to create a better business environment in the Southern Tier.

"In 2017, we saw the power of bringing all voices to the table to develop the plans necessary to move our community forward," said Jennifer Conway, Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce CEO. "We are excited for what this represents and what we will be able to accomplish as we come together in spirit, mission, and power."

This is the first building to be constructed for this purpose in Broome County and it sits on the south end of SUNY Broome.