Binghamton University Discusses Regional Impact

Once a booming manufacturing region, the Southern Tier now looks for different ways to gain back its economic footing.

Harvey Stenger, University President, says that it's the job of the University to help do just that.

One of the biggest impacts is just the continuous growth of the students. That's the economic impact that helps revitalize the area."

Today, over 17,000 students are enrolled on the University's campus. An additional 350 are projected with the new Pharmacy School plus another 500 in the expanded college of Nursing and Health Sciences.

Facilities like the new Koffman Southern Tier Incubator give start up companies a place to grow their business tax free, with the hope of keeping them in the area when they live the Incubator, building more business and opening up more jobs.