New Thai Restaurant Adds To Johnson City's Redevelopment

Johnson City is seeing new businesses opening up in the area of Binghamton University’s future Health Sciences campus.

One business, Mai Thai, a family-run Thai restaurant, opened up just two blocks away from the future Pharmacy and Nursing schools.

“We’ve been locals most of our lives here in Johnson City.”

Steven Leung and his wife, Vien, graduated from Binghamton University in 2000.

“Since we’re BU alumni, we support the redevelopment of Johnson City, and we’re excited to be apart of the redevelopment.”

Their contribution is the restaurant that just opened a month ago on the corner of Grand Avenue and Baldwin Street. The site of the former VFW Post 2332 building.

“We’re expecting a lot of customers to walk here, take out customers, and we’re happy to support that.”

The Leung's finally made the move into the restaurant business after seven years of cooking up thai food for their church at the annual Johnson City Field Days.

“People would give us feedback, they’d have to wait a whole year to taste our egg rolls and to get a chance to have our egg rolls again. Now, they have a chance to have it on demand.”

Aside from their famous egg rolls, Mai Thai features curries, noodles, stir-fry, and soups. All meals are made by Vien's sister, Jew, and her husband, Dee.

“Me and my husband love cooking, so we like to see the face of happiness when they finish the dishes. If they don’t finish a dish, we will ask them what can we do more to make it better.”

Leung is hopeful the dishes and their customer service will turn this small family business into a destination for students and area hospital workers.

“Since we’re a family-owned local business, they get that feeling when they eat the food and they come and dine in. They get that family feeling when they come in to eat. Come on down and we’ll make you feel at home. Let’s make it a Mai Thai night!”