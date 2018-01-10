Trial Wraps Up For Man Accused Of Racially Motivated Shooting

The trial wraps up for former corrections officer Wayne Spratley who is accused of hate crimes of attempted murder and assault. Both sides gave their closing arguments today in Chenango County Court.

The prosecution says the July 2015 shooting of Jack Alexander was racially motivated. Several witnesses in the case told Judge Frank Revoir that Spratley, a white man, shot Alexander, a black man, after repeatedly shouting racial slurs at him outside a Norwich bar.

The defense says Spratley was pursued by Alexander and was defending himself.

Judge Revoir will decide his verdict on Thursday.