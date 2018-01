Binghamton Man Charged In Drug Raid

Members of the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant at 29 St. John Ave in the City of Binghamton on Tuesday. Investigators charged Reginald Jackson and recovered the following:

- 4 ounces of Cocaine Powder

- 1.9 ounces of Heroin Powder

- 8 ounces of Marihuana

- Drug packaging materials

- approximately $8767.00 in suspected drug sale proceeds.

Jackson was held overnight at Binghamton Police Department and arraigned Wednesday in City Court. He was remanded to the Broome County Jail.

3 counts – Criminally using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd – a class A Misdemeanor