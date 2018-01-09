  • Home

Tuesday's High School Roundup

Posted: Updated:

Scores and Highlights from Tuesday's Section IV Sports Schedule:

Girls Basketball:
Seton 66 - Chenango Valley 20
Norwich 61 - Chenango Forks 42
Johnson City 59 - Vestal 48
Maine-Endwell 54 - Owego 41
Binghamton 69 - Horseheads 44