Broome warns Lower Elevation be Aware of Ice Jams

As temperatures are set to rise to nearly 50 degrees, Thursday and Friday, Broome County Emergency Services and the National Weather Service are asking residents near waterways to be mindful of ice jams blocking the flow of water.

Director of Broome County Emergency Services, Mike Ponticello, said due to a sharp increase in temperature, instead of a steady rise, the threats of ice blockage may divert waterways into homes or businesses.

"Chunks of ice impound the water behind them which can cause some flooding," said Mike Ponticello.

Broome County is asking residents and businesses to report any river or stream blockage, to their non-emergency hotline at (607) 778-1911. Ponticello said Broome will work with the National Weather Service to get the risk assessed in order to warn outlying areas.

But some business owners are taking possible flooding precautions into their own hands. Tim Ward, owner of McGirks Irish Pub, alongside the owners of the building, had a flood wall installed surrounding his pub as a last resort. He said he's not worried about ice jams diverting the Chenango River onto his property.

"There's a lot of rain toward the end of the week there's a lot of ice in the river, but we are prepared for it," said Tim Ward.

Other businesses are taking a more modest approach toward flooding risks. Owner of the Ice House Sports Complex (formerly Chenango Ice Rink), Mike Rogers, said there is no messing with 'Mother Nature.' He said he has accepted the fact that flooding will occur, and prepares himself by having flood insurance protect his belongings.

"We do have to take flood insurance, it's because we are in a flood zone," Mike Rogers.

Although not everyone can afford their very own flood wall, and/or the high rates that come with flood insurance, it's important to remain alert of rising waters and always plan ahead, especially if the area is at an elevation that has been affected by high waters in the past. Most importantly, stay safe.