Walton High School Student Dies Suddenly

A senior at Walton High School died on Tuesday after a medical emergency in the hallway, according to a statement sent out by the school district.

The school offered their condolences, and said counseling and support is always available for students.

"We have trained staff in place to help our students and staff as they struggle with this loss. We will work together to see our Walton school family through it," said the Walton CSD Superintendent Roger Clough.

The school has not identified the student, and they said they have no information on the cause of death.