Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Board: "Mayors are in control of financing, not us"

Members of the Binghamton-Johnson City Joint Sewage Board held their monthly meeting on Tuesday afternoon and faced questions regarding the ballooning costs to rebuild the plant on Old Vestal Road.

The board said they aren't in control of the $275 million cost increase that tripled from $90 million according to a recent Press and Sun article. They added that the City of Binghamton is the lead agency in the rebuild project and that Binghamton Mayor Rich David and Johnson City Mayor Greg Deemie control financing.

Board members also added that their duty is to oversee day-to-day operations at the construction site, and the only budget they control is the boards.

Yesterday, local Democrats called on the Mayors to "open the books" and show taxpayers how money is being spent at the public-owned facility.

With the increased cost to fix the plant comes an 80 to 100 percent increase in sewage fees for residents of the City of Binghamton, the Village of Johnson City, and the Town of Union.

Fox 40 reached out to David and Deemie for comment but did not receive a response.