Former BAE Site One Step Closer To New Life

Federal funding is now in play to help re-develop the former BAE systems site in the Town of Union. Senator Charles Schumer's office announced on Tuesday that over $200,000 in federal funds have been secured to do a feasibility study on the site.

"We really wanted to understand what needs to be done to bring the site up and also what it could be used for," says Kevin McLaughin, Executive Director of The Agency (IDA).

The funds are in response to an application submitted by The Agency looking for help moving forward with the project. McLaughlin says the next steps are putting out a Request For Proposal (RFP) for consultants for the feasibility study and, shortly after that, another RFP for ideas of what to do with the 27 acre lot.

"It's right down the street from the pharmacy school. It's really the only big in-city site we have left," says McLaughlin.

The lot has been cleaned for both commercial and residential use by the Air Force who previously had control of the property. This was expected to be complete by the end of 2016, but the project got behind schedule and the cleaning continued in 2017. It has now been handed over to the IDA.