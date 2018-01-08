Norwich Hate Crime Shooting Goes To Trial

Testimony begins in a 2015 attempted murder that prosecutor's say was racially motivated. Former corrections officer Wayne Spratley is facing hate crime charged of attempted murder and assault. Spratley is white and police say he got into a fight and shot an African American man in a parking lot in Norwhich.

Both sides presented opening arguments in Chenango County Court Monday morning. Prosecutors say Spratley pursued Alexander down Lackawanna Ave, yelling racial slurs, and ultimately shooting, unprovoked. Spratley's defense lawyer says it was the other way around, that Alexander chased Spratley down the street and the defendant was defending himself when he fired the handgun.

The prosecution called three witnesses to the stand, including Natalie Morris, who was tending bar at the Broad Ave Tavern on the night of the incident. Morris says she had closed up the tavern, pushed everyone outside, and was waiting for a ride when she saw Spratley display both his badge and his handgun to a group of people, which included Alexander. Morris says Alexander made a comment to Spratley, concerned about why he had a gun on him. Multiple witnesses say this is what started the argument.

Morris testified that Spratley threatened to kill Alexander and started shouting racial slurs. The events that followed happened fast. Morris was on the phone with a 9-1-1 dispatcher at 3:27am, when the gun was first displayed outside Broad Ave Tavern.

I need someone down here at Broad Ave Tavern right away. There's a gun! — First 9-1-1 call at 3:27am

What followed was what Morris described as a "tussle of people." Alexander and Spratley yelling at each other and other bystanders trying to separate them. This continued down Lackawanna Ave to a parking lot near Rita's Tavern. At 3:29am the second 9-1-1 call came in, a female hysterically shouting that her friend had been shot.

Send an ambulance! My friend has been shot! — Second 9-1-1 call at 3:29am

Witness Rebecca Durham testified that she was with the group all the way from the Broad Ave to the parking lot. She was trying to calm down Alexander, but says Spratley continued to aggravate him with racial slurs. Durham says she didn't see the shots fired, but saw Alexander go down.

In cross-examination, the defense asked Durham if Spratley was in front or behind her and Alexander as the group shifted down Lackawanna Ave. Durham says Spratley was in front and Alexander was following.

Alexander took the stand to testify, but doesn't remember much about that night due to being under the influence of cocaine. Prosecutors say Alexander underwent four surgeries because of the bullet wound.

The prosecution is expected to bring forward more witnesses on Tuesday. The hate crime charges were dropped, but then reinstated in July 2017. Spratley waived his right to a jury trial, so Judge Frank Revoir will ultimately decide the verdict.